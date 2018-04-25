HCCC & SNEC say no to cannabis sales

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council at Grand River have supported a call to ban marijuana sales at Six Nations. The HCCC said it would be releasing a statement on the issue after Mohawk Chief Howard Thompson said Akwesasne had issued a statement banning the sale of the product calling it a “mind changer.” Confederacy secretary Leroy Hill said he would release a notice. It has not yet been publically released. Six Nations Elected Council July 12 2017 statement: “Today, the possession and sale of cannabis for non-medicinal purposes is still illegal everywhere across the country,” elected Chief Ava Hill and council said in a statement issued on the council’s website and through social media. “Storefront operations known as ‘dispensaries’ are not licensed by Health Canada and are considered illegal. Until…



