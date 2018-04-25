Daily
National News

Housing providers anxious to hear more from Ottawa on helping Indigenous people

April 25, 2018 8 views

OTTAWA- Affordable housing providers say they are growing worried that millions of dollars in long-promised federal funding won’t be available in time to help groups that support off-reserve Indigenous people.

The Liberals earmarked $225 million over 11 years in their second budget to address the social housing needs of urban Aboriginals, but service providers gathering in Ottawa say they have yet to hear how the money will be doled out.

The first tranche of money is supposed to be spent this fiscal year.

Marc Maracle, executive director of the Ottawa-based Gignul Non-Profit Housing Corporation, says he expects the federal government to address the question in its forthcoming strategy for urban Aboriginals, part of its $40-billion housing plan.

The government quietly told housing providers this week that it plans to address that gap with yet another funding stream to accompany existing individual strategies for First Nations, Inuit and Metis people.

Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the details of any spending will be subject to talks with Aboriginal housing providers off-reserve.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Students from Kawenni;io/Gaweni:yo Elementary School dropped by Turtle Island News’ Earth Day Festival and had a chance to learn about plants and trees from Stefan Weber a ecologist with the St. Williams Nursery & Ecology. (Photo by Neil Becker)
Local News

Earth Day Fun at Turtle Island News

April 25, 2018 14

By: Chris Pimentel The sun was out, and after a week of icy, rainy weather it…

Read more
Federal and provincial officials provide info on cannabis legalization (Photo by Chris Pimentel)
Local News

Proposed cannabis legalization leaves First Nations unprepared

April 25, 2018 15

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Six Nations is not ready for Canada’s legalization of cannabis Six Nations…

Read more

Leave a Reply