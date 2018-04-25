Iroquois Lodge allocated more beds

Ontario has allocated 5,000 new long-term care (LTC) beds in communities across the province including 64 at the Iroquois Lodge in Six Nations. “Our government is committed to supporting Ontario residents who rely on long-term care homes for their ongoing health and personal care needs.” said Dr. Helena Jaczek, Minister of Health and Long-Term Care in a press release. This is part of the province’s commitment to build 5,000 new beds by 2022 and more than 30,000 new beds over the next decade. These 5,000 new beds will include just under 500 new beds for Indigenous communities. The new beds are in addition to the 30,000 existing beds that are being redeveloped. “We have allocated 5,000 new long-term care beds, and are delivering on our commitment to increase long-term care…



