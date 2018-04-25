Maintenance work means watching for endangered species

Six Nations Public Works is performing their annual maintenance work on the pipes that go to the pumping station on Chiefswood Road. “We are clearing any sediments that were stuck in the pipes that go into the pumping station,” said Director of Public Works Michael Montour. The process is called dredging which is the removal of sediments and debris from the bottom of lakes, rivers, harbors, and other water bodies. It is a routine necessity in waterways around the world because sedimentation—the natural process of sand and silt washing downstream—gradually fills channels. As for following Environmental Standards while dredging, Montour said that Public Works follows all guidelines that are set by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change. “There rules and procedures tend to be more strict which is why…



