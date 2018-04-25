Proposed cannabis legalization leaves First Nations unprepared

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Six Nations is not ready for Canada’s legalization of cannabis Six Nations Councillor Helen Miller told an entourage of federal and provincial representatives Monday. “I just wish you guys hadn’t done it. We are not prepared for this legislation, Six Nations is not prepared,” said Councillor Helen Miller. The Federal and Provincial government were in Six Nations on Monday morning presenting information on the upcoming legalization of cannabis. During the two hour meeting, questions were asked about policing, enforcement and regulations. To start the presentation Kerri Nisbete and George Kitchen from Health Canada outlined the Cannabis Act for Six Nations Councillors. The federal government will license and set requirements for producers of cannabis, along with rules and standards for things such as types of cannabis products,…
Related Posts
Housing providers anxious to hear more from Ottawa on helping Indigenous people
April 25, 2018 8
OTTAWA- Affordable housing providers say they are growing worried that millions of dollars in long-promised federal…
Earth Day Fun at Turtle Island News
April 25, 2018 14
By: Chris Pimentel The sun was out, and after a week of icy, rainy weather it…