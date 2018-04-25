Six Nations Police raiding unlicensed dispensaries. At least four marijuana dispensaries operating at Six Nations have been shut down by local police in the past year. Six Nations Police have charged an Ohsweken man in connection with the operation of an “illegal marijuana dispensary” on Chiefswood Road, in the Village of Ohsweken limits. Six Nations Police said a dispensary, King Leaf Onkwehon:we Produce and Manufacturers were operating at 1864 Chiefswood Road and open to the public when Police entered the business Saturday (April 21) at 9:30 p.m. Police said they found several large glass containers and packages of marijuana products for sale. A man working in the shop at the time was placed under arrest. All marijuana products were seized. Timothy Rodney Willis, 44, of Ohsweken faces charges that include…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice