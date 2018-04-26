Daily
National News

B.C.’s former child advocate appointed to UBC residential school history centre

April 26, 2018 22 views

VANCOUVER- The University of British Columbia has appointed the province’s former child and youth advocate as the inaugural director of the new Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre.

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, an Indigenous lawyer and former judge, served as B.C.’s representative for children and youth for a decade before stepping down in 2016.

The university says Turpel-Lafond will ensure the history and dialogue centre at the Vancouver campus provides survivors of residential schools with access to records gathered by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

She will also lead programming at the centre to educate the university community and the public about the history and legacy of residential schools.

Turpel-Lafond has also joined the Peter A. Allard School of Law as a professor, which university president Santa Ono says is “an exemplary addition” for the school.

Turpel-Lafond says her new roles will help ensure that the intergenerational consequences of residential schools are not forgotten.

“With understanding will come dialogue on necessary actions for recognizing and respecting Indigenous Peoples’ human rights and the revitalization of Indigenous languages, education systems, laws, cultures and self-determination,” she said in a news release.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Six Nations Home Invasion: Woman Sexually Assaulted and Robbed

April 26, 2018 50

Six Nations Police are investigating  the sexual assault  of a woman who was attacked and robbed…

Read more
Daily

Marshall fined for violating federal law over Indian remains 

April 26, 2018 32

By John Rab THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CHARLESTON, W.Va.- Marshall University has been fined $4,999 for failing…

Read more

Leave a Reply