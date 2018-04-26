Daily
National News

Six Nations Home Invasion: Woman Sexually Assaulted and Robbed

April 26, 2018 44 views

Six Nations Police are investigating  the sexual assault  of a woman who was attacked and robbed in her home  on Second Line Road Wednesday night.                Police said on Wednesday, April 25th, 2018 at 9:30 P.M.,  Police responded to a 911 call reporting an assault and robbery at a residence on 2nd Line Road.

At the scene officers spoke to the female victim.  The victim stated she answered a knock at the rear door of her residence.  When she opened the door, a male wearing a balaclava and holding a knife pushed his way into the residence.  The intruder punched the victim in the face.  The victim lost consciousness.

When the woman regained consciousness she found her assailant was gone.  She had been sexually assaulted.   The victim also found that her

purse had been gone through and an undisclosed amount of cash taken.

The suspect is described as male, approximately 5″10.  He was wearing a black mask, black sweater and black gloves.  The victim did not see or hear a vehicle prior to  the suspect forcing his way into the house.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with any information to contact the Six Nations Police Service or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).smoke

