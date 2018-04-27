Women chiefs to meet on Indigenous Rights with Minister

GATINEAU/OTTAWA-Women chiefs from across Canada will be meeting here Monday to discuss the Recognition and Implementation of Indigenous Rights with the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations & Northern Affairs Carolyn Bennett.

The meeting takes place a day before the the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs’ Assembly, which takes place next Tuesday and Wednesday in Gatineau (Ottawa).

Six Nations Elected Chief Ava Hill will be attending along with Councillors Hazel Johnson and Melba Thomas. Hill announced a week ago that she is running for Chiefs of Ontario Regional Chief’s position. The Regional Chief, like the AFN National leader, is chosen by elected chiefs. In Hill’s case Ontario elected chiefs will vote for the Regional Chief in the Ontario assembly in June.

Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke announced to their community that Kenitsénhaienhs Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer and Rhonda Kirby will join other women chiefs from across the country on Monday (30, Onerahtókha/April) to participate in the meeting .

“As Canada moves towards establishing an Indigenous Rights Framework under the Canadian Constitution, it is important for us to get a better understanding of their intent in moving in this direction,” said Ietsénhaienhs Sky-Deer. “We need to put them on notice about our constitution as Iroquoian people, so that it helps to inform them on a unique Nation perspective as they move forward with this process across Canada.”

