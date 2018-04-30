Four People Arrested, Including Two From Six Nations In Stolen Vehicle

On Saturday April 28, 2018 just after 2:00 a.m. Community Patrol Officers observed a vehicle driving in the area of George Street. Information received was that the vehicle had previously been reported stolen. Officers observed the vehicle as it parked on George Street and four occupants exited. Officers attended to the vehicle where they attempted to arrest the four occupants. During the arrest the female driver fled on foot but was arrested after a short foot pursuit. She was found to be in possession of a knife. Investigation revealed 0.78 grams of suspected cocaine (approx. street value $100.00) located in the vehicle and one accused was in possession of 0.23 grams (approx. street value $40.00) of cocaine. A 22 year old Female from Ohsweken is charged with Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000.00, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Escape Lawful Custody under the Criminal Code. She is also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act. A 34 year old female from Ohsweken is charged with Being an Occupant in a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Breach of Probation under the Criminal Code along with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. A 25 year old male from New York is charged with Being an Occupant in a Stolen Motor Vehicle. A 21 year old female from Brantford is charged with being an Occupant in a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

