HWY 6 Speeding Driver Faces Multiple Charges

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 22-year-old male with multiple offences including a drinking and driving offence following a traffic stop at a Highway 6, Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Sunday April 29, 2018 at 4:29 p.m., OPP were conducting patrols on Highway 6 in Hagersville when a vehicle travelling above the posted speed limit caught an officer’s attention.

OPP stopped the vehicle and investigated.

While speaking with the male driver, the officer suspected the driver had consumed alcohol.

A roadside screening device was administered and the driver failed.

Further investigation determined the male driver was over the legal limit of alcohol.

OPP has charged 22-year-old Dylan BRISTO of Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario with:

Driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol

Novice drive with blood alcohol above zero

Speeding

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

He is to appear in Provincial Court Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

