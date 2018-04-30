Multiple arrests and charges by CRTF.

(SOUTH GLENGARRY, ON) On April 16th, 2018, members of the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) were conducting a Border Integrity operation targeting smuggling activity in, and around the St. Lawrence River corridor. In the early morning hours of April 17th, officers located a trio of vehicles travelling in a convoy leaving Hamilton Island, all vehicles were heavily loaded with bags containing unstamped, fine cut raw tobacco. Further investigation led officers to believe that the contraband had been unloaded from a vessel onto a property on the island. In total, six people – four males and two females – all from Cornwall, were arrested without incident for Possession of Unstamped Tobacco.

The following individuals were released and will appear in Cornwall Court on May 29th, 2018 to answer to charges of Possession of Unstamped Tobacco, contrary to the Excise Act (2001).

• Denis Bedard (32),

• Madison Bennett (25),

• Alex Daniel (63),

• Angel Lowe-Sweet (24)

• Warren Skye (23)

Jordan MacDonald (27) facing the same charge, was held for a bail hearing set for April 26, 2018.

All three vehicles and 894.10 kilograms of tobacco were seized.

Add Your Voice