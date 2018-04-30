Ohsweken Man Arrested while Breaking Into A Vehicle

On Sunday April 29, 2018 just after 2:30 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a report about a suspicious male in the parking lot of the Lynden Park Mall. The male was seen trying door handles and getting into various vehicles in the parking lot. Community Patrol Officers attended to the Lynden Park Mall where they searched the area for the suspect. Officers observed the male as he was forcing his way into a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers attended to the vehicle where the accused was arrested without incident. A 29 year old Ohsweken male is charged with Attempt Theft of Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000.00 x2 and Breach of Probation.

