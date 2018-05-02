AFN assembly opens, chiefs facing pile of legislative changes

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde and Minister of Crown Relations Carolyn Bennett warn Chiefs change is coming, there’s work to be done. (Supplied photos)…
Related Posts
Trudeau to First Nations chiefs: We can do this quickly or we can do this right
May 2, 2018 31
GATINEAU, Que.- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking for patience on his government’s Indigenous rights agenda,…
Trudeau won’t say whether Liberals will delay cannabis legalization
May 2, 2018 37
OTTAWA-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has left the door open to a possible delay in enacting his…