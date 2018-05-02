AFN: Trudeau legislative changes under scrutiny

By Lynda Powless Editor GATINEAU, QUE-Chiefs from across Canada are scrutinizing a list of federal legislative changes from rights recognition, to language, and child care to climate action, fisheries and NAFTA all at the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) annual special assembly here this week. AFN leader Perry Bellegarde told the assembly Tuesday morning they will learn more of the details of a huge number of legislative changes facing Indigenous People this week . “We have forged many avenues and created many opportunities to make progress, but we also need time for questions, time for you to work out the details as First Nations, time to make sure things are going in the right direction,’’ he said. Indigenous leaders will be focusing on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s rights recognition and controversial…
Related Posts
Trudeau to First Nations chiefs: We can do this quickly or we can do this right
May 2, 2018 30
GATINEAU, Que.- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking for patience on his government’s Indigenous rights agenda,…
Trudeau won’t say whether Liberals will delay cannabis legalization
May 2, 2018 34
OTTAWA-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has left the door open to a possible delay in enacting his…