Bennett admits government process under fire, no decisions made

By Lynda Powless Editor GATINEAU, QUE- Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett, told the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) special assembly, she knows the government’s discussion table process on the rights recognition and implementation framework it has set up is under fire. In trying to defuse criticism of the process she has heard across the country she stressed no final decisions have been made on the rights recognition and implementation framework and told the meeting it has not yet been written. “We know that the process isn’t perfect and we welcome any advice. We want your communities to know that and we want to continue to improve how we engage,’’ she said. She said she is taking the message that Ottawa needs to get out of First Nations affairs to heart….



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice