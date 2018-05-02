Butterflys and trees focus of open house

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Climate change continues to impact our day to day lives, with intense storms, erratic weather, and unpredictability that is becoming more frequently each year. Which is why Kayanase Greenhouse on Highway 54 is partnering with Forest Ontario to plant 10,000 trees by fall. “Climate change is here. Are we going to be able to turn the ship around? I doubt it. But it’s more critical to be planting species that are tough that can come through drought summers, and storms,” said Ron Thayer from Forests Ontario. Planting around 10,000 trees is become part of a bigger program called the 50 Million Tree program which hopes plant that many trees by 2025. That was one of two programs that were on display at Kayanase open house on…
