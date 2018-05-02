Councillors and Chiefs Traveling

Six Nations Elected Chief and Councillors are hitting the road again in the month of May as the Elected Council approved five motions for travel at the General Council meeting on April 24th. First, the Elected Council approved Elected Chief Ava Hill to attend the Women’s Chiefs Gathering on April 30, 2018. After the Gathering on April 30th, she will be going to Gatineau Quebec on May 1st, and 2nd for the Assembly of First Nations. She will then be going back to Toronto on May 3rd and 4th for a Joint Gathering between Indigenous Services Canada and the Chiefs of Ontario. Joining Elected Chief Ava Hill in Gatineau will be Councillors Hazel Johnson and Melba Thomas. Councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry will be attending the Indigenous Advisory Education Committee in Toronto,…



