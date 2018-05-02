MPs vote overwhelmingly to call on Pope again for residential schools apology

OTTAWA- MPs have voted overwhelmingly to extend to Pope Francis a formal invitation to apologize in person to Indigenous Peoples for decades of abuse meted out in residential schools across Canada. New Democrat MPs Charlie Angus and residential school survivor Romeo Saganash introduced the motion, which passed Tuesday by a margin of 269-10. Cheers erupted for both MPs as they voted; Angus held aloft a feather as his vote was acknowledged. Among the 94 calls to action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was to ask for an apology, to be delivered in Canada by the pontiff, for the church’s role in the residential school abuse of First Nations, Inuit and Metis children. But in March, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said that while the Pope acknowledged the commission’s…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice