Oneida police warn women of possible human trafficking stunt

Oneida Nation of the Thames Police have issued a warning to the community that suspicious people are entering the community trying to recruit young females to work in an illegal massage parlour. Police said four people, two men and two women, described as Asian, driving a silver or grey-coloured newer model Audi sedan and were seen at local businesses enticing young women to work in a massage parlour and handing out business cards. Oneida Police Sgt Keith Riley said there is concern about the potential for human trafficking or that young women could end up in sexual slavery. He said area schools, London Police and OPP have been warned about the incidents. He is warning people not to approach them, get their license plate or as much information as possible…



