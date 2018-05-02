Six Nations Police investigate home invasion, woman assaulted

Six Nations Police are continuing to investigate a home invasion last Wednesday that saw a woman assaulted and robbed in her home on Second Line Road. Police said at about 9:30 p.m. they responded to a 911 call reporting an assault and robbery at a home on 2nd Line Road. Police said the female victim said she answered a knock at the rear door of her residence and when she opened the door a man wearing a balaclava and holding a knife pushed his way into the residence. Police said the intruder punched the victim in the face. The victim lost consciousness. When the woman regained consciousness she found her assailant was gone. She had been sexually assaulted. The victim also found that her purse had been gone through and…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice