4.6 magnitude earthquake rattles Hawaii’s Big Island 

A line of spattering is seen along a lava lake margin above the level of the Halema’uma’u Crater floor in Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii’s Big Island on April 22, 2018. Dozens of earthquakes are rattling Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano as magma flows into a new area east of the Puu Oo vent. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the increased activity Wednesday, May 2, 2018, is associated with the collapse of the crater floor at the Puu Oo vent.

U.S. GELOLOGICAL SURVEY VIA AP

By Caleb Jones

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HONOLULU- The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 4.6-magnitude earthquake has struck Hawaii’s Big Island.

The temblor Thursday is the latest and largest in a series of hundreds of small earthquakes to shake the island’s active volcano, Kilauea, since the Puu Oo vent crater floor collapsed and caused magma to rush into new underground chambers. Scientists say a new eruption in the region is possible.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says the earthquake centred about 3.5-miles (5.6 kilometres) deep on the south flank of Kilauea was not strong enough to trigger a tsunami.

Earthquakes in the region have been happening consistently since the Puu Oo crater collapsed on Monday.

Hawaii County officials reported Wednesday that a road in the Big Island’s Puna District was closed after it was damaged by earlier quakes.

