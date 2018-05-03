Police

Update: Brantford Police investigating a suspicious incident

May 3, 2018 34 views

On Wednesday May 2, 2018 Brantford Police Service investigated a suspicious person incident in the area of Tutela Heights Road. Community Patrol Officers canvassed the area and were able to locate the child and her grandfather.
It has been determined that there was no threat or danger to the public or the parties involved. The Brantford Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation.

 

Original Release

Brantford police are asking for the public’s assisting involving a suspicious incident that occurred in the area of Tutela Heights Rd.

On Wednesday May 2, 2018 around 4:00 pm, an unknown male was observed walking in the area of Tutela Heights Rd with a child who was wearing very little clothing.   The child did not appear to be in distress.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Andrew Balog of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2266

