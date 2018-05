SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police raided what is believed to be a dispensary on Sixth Line, east of Cayuga Road this afternoon (Thursday May 3, 2018). The trailer business did not have a name and the blue number had been taken down. Police were seen entering the shop and carried out bins. No police report was immediately available.

Six Nations Police have conducted seven raids on marijuana dispensaries at Six Nations is the past four weeks.

