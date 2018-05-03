Woman Charged With Mischief In Spray Painting Incident

On Tuesday May 1, 2018 just after 5:00 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call from a residence on Rawdon Street. The victim reported that an unknown female had just spray painted the side of their house and had fled down the street when confronted. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they locate the accused a short distance away. The accused was arrested without incident. A 54 year old Brantford woman is charged with Mischief to Property Under $5000.00.

