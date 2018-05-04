Brant County Mayor to be released from hospital

County of Brant, ON – Brant County Mayor Ron Eddy is on the mend and expects to be released from Brantford General Hospital this weekend.

Mayor Eddy was admitted to the Emergency Room of Brantford General Hospital on Saturday, April 7, 2018 with “a very bad case of the flu combined with a bleeding ulcer,”a press release Friday says.

The release says treatment has been successful and he is recuperating and expects to be released on Sunday, May 6. He looks forward to being free at last says Brant county communications coordinator Melissa Connor.

