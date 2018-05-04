Police

Brantford Police Service Investigating A Homicide

May 4, 2018 40 views

On May 3, 2018 shortly after 2:00 a.m. Brantford Police Service attended an address on Roy Boulevard regarding a deceased male. Community Patrol Officers arrested a 19 year old Brantford man who was located at the address. The accused remains in custody and is charged with Second Degree Murder and Breach of Probation.
The identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the deceased continues to be investigated by the BPS Major Crime Unit. .
Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Jason Sinning of the Major Crime Unit at 519-756-0113 x2265 or x2240
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at:

https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

