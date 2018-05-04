GRCA Flood Message #1: High Lake Erie Level Warning

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry surge model forecast for the eastern end of Lake Erie is predicting lake levels to reach critical levels. A low pressure system is set to traverse the province today bringing strong winds to the Lower Great Lakes Region. These winds have the potential to cause lake surge and associated localized shoreline flooding on Friday evening before the system moves out of the region overnight.

Wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h accompanying this fast-moving cold front are likely across much of southern Ontario beginning Friday afternoon, with gusts up to 90 km/h possible. Lake Erie levels are forecast to rise throughout the afternoon before peaking Friday evening between approximately 5:00 and 9:00 p.m. Winds and the associated lake surge are expected to diminish quickly as a high pressure system moves in following the cold front. Lake levels are forecast to rise 0.5 metres above the current level for a brief period this evening, accompanied by waves of up to 2m.

In the vicinity of Port Maitland the following forecast applies:

Lake Erie current elevation at Port Maitland: 175.0 m (IGLD 1985)

Lake Erie estimated to peak at: 175.5 m (IGLD 1985), excluding waves

Critical Level: 175.5 m (IGLD 1985)

Forecast (estimated) Peak Lake Level: At critical levels, excluding waves

Haldimand County OPP and municipal staff are requested to monitor roads along the lakeshore this evening and implement closures as necessary. The Haldimand County Flood Coordinator is requested to warn those residents and businesses within Flood Zone 1 along the Grand River downstream of Dunnville Dam, in the village of Port Maitland and along the lakeshore. Lake levels are updated each hour on the GRCA website at www.grandriver.ca under the river data section.

