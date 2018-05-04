Police Make Arrest In Theft

On Friday May 4, 2018 just after 3:00 a.m. Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call from a resident on Cecil Ave. The resident advised that an unknown male had just broken into his vehicle by smashing out a window and has since taken off into a neighbours backyard. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they located a male a short distance away riding a bicycle. Officer’s stopped and spoke to the male. Investigation revealed the male was the suspect who had broken into the vehicle and stolen a number of items from it. The accused was arrested without incident. Information was received that the accused was currently bond by a court order. Carson Myles Windsor a 22 year old Brantford male is charged with Mischief Under $5000, Theft Under $5000, Possession Stolen Property, Possession of Break in Tools, and Breach of Probation under the Criminal Code. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

