Police

Brantford Police Continue Investigation Into Roy Blvd Homicide

May 7, 2018 51 views

UPDATE
On May 3, 2018 Brantford Police Service arrested a 19 year old Brantford male for Second Degree Murder and Breach of Probation. As a result of a medical condition the accused has remained under medical care at a hospital.
On May 7, 2018 the 19 year old accused was remanded into custody while continuing to be under medical care. No personal medical information will be released about the accused.
The BPS-Major Crime Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.
The 52 year old victim has been identified as the father of the accused and next of kin has now been notified. The Brantford Police Service will not be releasing the identity of the victim as requested by the family. The family asks that the public respect their privacy in this difficult time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Jason Sinning of the Major Crime Unit at 519-756-0113 x2265 or x2240
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

Brantford woman faces a slew of charges after a hit and run

May 7, 2018 62

On Saturday May 5, 2018 just before 10:00 a.m. Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call…

Read more
Police

Update on assault and robbery, Suspicious person, Dispensary raided

May 7, 2018 58

UPDATED RELEASE REGARDING INTRUDER ASSAULT & ROBBERY   On Wednesday, April 25th, 2018 at 9:30 P.M.,…

Read more

Leave a Reply