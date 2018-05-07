Brantford Police Continue Investigation Into Roy Blvd Homicide

UPDATE

On May 3, 2018 Brantford Police Service arrested a 19 year old Brantford male for Second Degree Murder and Breach of Probation. As a result of a medical condition the accused has remained under medical care at a hospital.

On May 7, 2018 the 19 year old accused was remanded into custody while continuing to be under medical care. No personal medical information will be released about the accused.

The BPS-Major Crime Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The 52 year old victim has been identified as the father of the accused and next of kin has now been notified. The Brantford Police Service will not be releasing the identity of the victim as requested by the family. The family asks that the public respect their privacy in this difficult time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Jason Sinning of the Major Crime Unit at 519-756-0113 x2265 or x2240

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

