Brantford woman faces a slew of charges after a hit and run

On Saturday May 5, 2018 just before 10:00 a.m. Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call about a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Chatham Street and Clarence Street. The female driver and vehicle responsible for the accident had fled the scene. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area and received information that the vehicle was seen parking at the corner of Nelson Street and Peel Street and that the female driver fled behind the houses. Officers searched the area and located the female driver who was arrested without incident. Upon speaking to officers the driver provided false information and it was discovered that she did not have a drivers licence and was currently bound by a court order with conditions. Investigation revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Toronto. Further information received that the licence plates on the vehicle were not registered to that vehicle. The accused was also found to be in possession of a number of tools. The accused a 19 year old Brantford woman is charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Fail to Stop at the Scene of an Accident, Possession of Break and Enter Tools, Obstruct Police Officer, Fail to Comply with Recognizance, Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000, Theft of Motor Vehicle under the Criminal Code. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

