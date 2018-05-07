Daily
First Nation among numerous areas hit by weekend grass fires in Saskatchewan

A fire that started as a controlled burn has destroyed five homes on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

 

No one was hurt on Sunday when the properties went up in flames on the Standing Buffalo First Nation, northeast of Regina.

 

Four of the houses were vacant, but the fifth residence was occupied.

 

Officials say the blaze was whipped along by a strong wind and was fuelled by tinder-dry grass.

 

The fire was one of a number that erupted in Saskatchewan over the weekend, including one that burned a home in the Rural Municipality of Corman Park near Saskatoon.

 

Another one crept dangerously close to some homes near the community of Clavet, east of Saskatoon, on Sunday afternoon.

 

As of Friday there had already been 72 fires across Saskatchewan, which is well above the five-year average of around 40. (CJME)

