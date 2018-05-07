Daily
National News

Indigenous protesters angry over Muskrat Falls detained on Parliament Hill

May 7, 2018 50 views

OTTAWA _ Indigenous elders and demonstrators were arrested today on Parliament Hill for trespassing after breaching a designated perimeter for protests during a rally against the Muskrat Falls project in Labrador.

 

Almost 20 protesters were escorted from outside of Centre Block to the East Block courtyard, where they were held for about 30 minutes.

 

The protesters were carrying water bottles and photos of children that they wanted to deliver to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in hopes of showing some of the people who are at risk of methylmercury poisoning when the Muskrat Falls reservoir is flooded.

 

Jim Learning, an Inuit elder from Cartwright, N.L., Marjorie Flowers and Eldred Davis were among those detained. All three were arrested last summer and jailed in St. John’s for protesting the project.

 

Remaining demonstrators cheered as members of their group emerged from the courtyard.

 

One of those who was detained, Matthew Behren, 54, says the arrested protesters are banned from Parliament Hill for 90 days.

