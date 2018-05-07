Update on assault and robbery, Suspicious person, Dispensary raided

UPDATED RELEASE REGARDING INTRUDER ASSAULT & ROBBERY

On Wednesday, April 25th, 2018 at 9:30 P.M., Six Nations Police responded to a 911 call reporting an assault and robbery at a residence on 2nd Line Road.

At the scene officers speak to the female victim. The victim stated that at approximately 8:30 P.M. she answered a knock at the rear door of her residence. When she opened the door, a male wearing a balaclava and holding a knife pushed his way into the residence. The intruder punched the victim in the face, causing her to lose consciousness.

When the female victim regained consciousness she found her assailant was gone, her purse had been gone through, an undisclosed amount of cash taken, and she had been sexually assaulted.

An updated description of the Suspect is male, appeared to be slightly taller then 5’10 with a medium build. He had brownish – green eyes and was wearing a black ski mask, a black hoodie, pants worn were possibly jean material, black shoes, as well as wearing black gloves believed to be leather . The victim did not see or hear a vehicle prior to the suspect forcing his way into the house.

Six Nations Police are following some leads and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to report any information to the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON ON PROPERTY

On Tuesday, May 1st, 2018 at 11:14 P.M., Six Nations Police responded to a call reporting a suspicious person at a residence on 3rd Line Road.

Police attended and spoke with the homeowner who stated that she heard her dog barking continuously and when she looked outside she observed an unknown person walk from her parked vehicle and disappear into the darkness. Police investigated and found nothing damaged or missing from the property.

Police searched the area around the residence but did not locate any persons on or around the property. The homeowner was advised to contact Police if the person returns. There was no description provided to Police.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to report any information to the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

MALE CHARGED IN ILLEGAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARY

On Thursday, May 3rd, 2018, at 1:53 P.M., Six Nations Police Officers attended Herbal ReLeaf Herbal Medicine for Six Nations, located at 3462 Sixth Line Road, Six Nations Territory. This business was open to the public when officers went in.

Police found several large glass containers and packages of marijuana products for sale. A male who was working in the shop at the time was placed under arrest. All marijuana products were seized.

Stewart Richard Ense Jr. (29 yrs) of Ohsweken faces charges that include Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance.

Mr. Ense was released on a Promise to Appear with a Court date of Thursday July 5th, 2018, to answer to the charges against him.

