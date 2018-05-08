Daily
National News

It’s official the Ontario Election is on

May 8, 2018 17 views

Ontario is in election mode.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has announced the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, has accepted the Premier’s advice to sign a Proclamation dissolving the 41st Parliament of the Province of Ontario, effective as of 2 p.m. today (Tuesday May 8, 2018). Pursuant to the provisions of the Election Act, the Lieutenant Governor also called for the issuance of writs for the general election to be issued Wednesday, May 9, and naming Thursday, June 7, as the date of Ontario’s next general election.

