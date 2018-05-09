Earthship to be built

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council has agreed to provide $18,000 in funding to allow 15 Six Nations people learn how to build an Earth Ship. The Mohawk Seedkeepers project on Chiefswood Road will be building an Earthship this summer to launch an educational institution on indigenous planting techniques and food survival. As part of the build in a local community individuals are able to pay tuition and participate in the build to earn a certificate in Earthship building. The layout for the building is expected to begin in June with actual building July 12-26….



