Local News
ticker

Earthship to be built

May 9, 2018 27 views

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council has agreed to provide $18,000 in funding to allow 15 Six Nations people learn how to build an Earth Ship. The Mohawk Seedkeepers project on Chiefswood Road will be building an Earthship this summer to launch an educational institution on indigenous planting techniques and food survival. As part of the build in a local community individuals are able to pay tuition and participate in the build to earn a certificate in Earthship building. The layout for the building is expected to begin in June with actual building July 12-26….

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Small earthquake felt in part of southern Ontario, no damage or injuries

May 9, 2018 41

AJAX, Ont.- The federal government says a small earthquake lightly shook the ground in part of…

Read more
Hurricane force winds hit Six Nations and most of southern Ontario Friday causing power outages, damages and shutting down businesses. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Hurricane force winds hit, power outages

May 9, 2018 30

Hurricane strength wind storm takes out hydro, downs trees

Read more