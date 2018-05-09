Haudenosaunee to look at reviving own justice system

By Lynda Powless Editor Any attempt to put a mobile provincial court at Six Nations won’t be met with open arms. The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) told Brantford Judge Gethen Edward the Haudenosaunee need to update its own laws before Ontario pushes its jurisdiction further into the community. “I believe your intentions are nobel,” Mohawk Chief Allen MacNaughton told Judge Edwards at Saturday’s HCCC meeting. “But we all know where good intentions can get us,.” Judge Edwards oversees an Indigenous People’s (IP) Court launched in Brantford. The IP court has now spread to several First Nation communities. He told the meeting he believes it is being more accepted by First Nations, because the numbers of people going through the court have increase. The IP court oversees criminal matters and has expanded…



