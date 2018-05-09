Haudenosaunee to meet with Vatican

A delegation of chiefs and supporter staff is in Italy seeking to meet with the Vatican this week. A delegation of representatives from Akwesasne, Onondaga and Tuscarora left Friday for Italy. The delegation hopes to meet with Vatican officials to discuss the Pope publically denouncing the 500 year old Papal Bulls Discovery Doctrine. The Papal Bulls of Discovery are an important piece of a larger idea in international law, called the Discovery Doctrine, which holds that when European nations “discovered” non-European lands, they gained special rights over that land, such as sovereignty and title, regardless of what other peoples live on that land. Indigenous peoples in the Americans maintain countries including the US and Canada still use the Doctrine of Discovery to justify claims the Crown has sovereignty over Indigenous…



