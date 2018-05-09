Six Nations cannabis regulations may be coming

The likely possibility of cannabis becoming legalized in the summer may force Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) to come up with its own cannabis regulations. During the SNEC committee of the whole meeting on May 7th, Elected Chief Ava Hill brought up to Councillor Sherri-Lyn Hill Pierce the possibility of Six Nations creating their own cannabis regulations. The issue was sparked by Councillor Dave Hill’s quip “sounds to me, like they (Ottawa) still doesn’t know what they are doing.” Elected Chief Hill said she thinks it will be another year before cannabis is legalized. Councillor Melba Thomas said, “that’s what our people wanted,” Elected Chief Hill said it would provide more time for education within the community. Elected Chief Hill told Councillor Sherri-Lyn Hill Pierce to “ bring that up…



