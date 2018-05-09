Local News
ticker

Six Nations cannabis regulations may be coming

May 9, 2018 23 views

The likely possibility of cannabis becoming legalized in the summer may force Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) to come up with its own cannabis regulations. During the SNEC committee of the whole meeting on May 7th, Elected Chief Ava Hill brought up to Councillor Sherri-Lyn Hill Pierce the possibility of Six Nations creating their own cannabis regulations. The issue was sparked by Councillor Dave Hill’s quip “sounds to me, like they (Ottawa) still doesn’t know what they are doing.” Elected Chief Hill said she thinks it will be another year before cannabis is legalized. Councillor Melba Thomas said, “that’s what our people wanted,” Elected Chief Hill said it would provide more time for education within the community. Elected Chief Hill told Councillor Sherri-Lyn Hill Pierce to “ bring that up…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Small earthquake felt in part of southern Ontario, no damage or injuries

May 9, 2018 41

AJAX, Ont.- The federal government says a small earthquake lightly shook the ground in part of…

Read more
Hurricane force winds hit Six Nations and most of southern Ontario Friday causing power outages, damages and shutting down businesses. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Hurricane force winds hit, power outages

May 9, 2018 30

Hurricane strength wind storm takes out hydro, downs trees

Read more