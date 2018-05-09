Six Nations Police hit seventh “pot” shop in raid

An Ohsweken man is facing drug charges after Six Nations Police raided a suspected marijuana dispensary on Sixth Line last Thursday (May 3rd). Six Nations Police Officers attended Herbal ReLeaf Herbal Medicine for Six Nations, located at 3462 Sixth Line Road. The business was open to the public when officers went in. Police said they found several large glass containers and packages of marijuana products for sale. A man working in the shop at the time was placed under arrest. All marijuana products were seized. Stewart Richard Ense Jr., 29, from Ohsweken faces charges of; Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance. Ense was released on a Promise to Appear with a Court date of Thursday…
Related Posts
Small earthquake felt in part of southern Ontario, no damage or injuries
May 9, 2018 41
AJAX, Ont.- The federal government says a small earthquake lightly shook the ground in part of…
Hurricane force winds hit, power outages
May 9, 2018 30
Hurricane strength wind storm takes out hydro, downs trees