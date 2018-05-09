Local News
Suspicious person on property

May 9, 2018

Six Nations Police responded to a call last Tuesday, (May 1st ) at 11:14 P.M., reporting a suspicious person at a home on Third Line Road. Police said the homeowner said she heard her dog barking continuously and when she looked outside she observed an unknown person walk from her parked vehicle and disappear into the darkness. Police investigated and found nothing damaged or missing from the property.Police searched the area around the residence but did not locate any persons on or around the property. The homeowner was advised to contact Police if the person returns. There was no description provided to Police. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to report any information to the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca….

