Police

Ohsweken Woman Facing Driving Charges

May 10, 2018

On Tuesday, May 9, 2018 just before 1:00 p.m. Community Patrol Officers were monitoring traffic on Lynden Road. Officers observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. Officers performed a traffic stop and spoke to the female driver. Investigation revealed that the drivers licence was currently suspended. Information confirmed that the licence plates for the vehicle were not registered to that vehicle, there was no insurance on the vehicle and the validation permit was not for that vehicle. A 29 year old Ohsweken woman is charged with Owner Operate Motor Vehicle no Insurance contrary under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act. She is also charged with Drive While Under Suspension x2, Use Plates not Authorized for Motor Vehicle, Speeding 88 km/hr in a 50 km/hr Zone and Use Validation Not Furnished for Motor Vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act.

