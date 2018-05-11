UN’s review process calls out Canada’s treatment of Indigenous Peoples 

OTTAWA -Members of the United Nations Human Rights Council are urging Canada to take steps to improve its treatment of Indigenous people, in particular women and girls.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould represented Canada in Geneva for the UN’s third Universal Periodic Review of human rights.

Wilson-Raybould says she heard “loudly and clearly” the council’s message, including the need to support the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and addressing the over-representation of Aboriginal women behind bars.

The review, first established in 2008, consists of the council reviewing the human rights records of all UN member states, and making recommendations on steps to take in areas that need improvement.

Canada has taken part in two reviews, in 2009 and in 2013, although 2018 marks the first time that a federal minister has served as head of a delegation.

Wilson-Raybould says she welcomes the feedback, and while Canada has already made important gains, there’s a great deal more work to do.

