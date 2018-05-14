Woman faces charges after flagging down OPP to complain about her drug dealer

Daily
SIOUX LOOKOUT, Ont.- Provincial police say a woman who flagged down officers to complain about her drug dealer is facing a long list of charges.

OPP say the woman, who was driving a truck, told the officers she wanted to tell on her drug dealer because she was not happy with the product she had been sold.

They say the incident occurred May 7 in the Sioux Lookout, Ont., area.

Investigators say the officers believed the woman was impaired and she was taken to the detachment where breath samples allegedly found she had almost twice the legal limit of alcohol in her blood.

A 36-year-old woman from Sachigo Lake First Nation faces eight charges, including impaired driving, failing to produce proof of insurance and failing to properly display her licence plate.

She is scheduled to appear in Sioux Lookout court on June 26.

