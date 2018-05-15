COMMUNITY STREET CRIME UNIT STOP VEHICLE- FOUR MALES FACING DRUG CHARGES

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk/Haldimand Community Street Crime Unit has charged four (4) males with drug related offences after conducting an investigation at a Queensway West, Simcoe, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Monday, May 14, 2018 at approximately 7:41 p.m., members were on patrol in the area of Queensway West, when a vehicle attracted the officer’s attention. The officers conducted a vehicle stop and subsequently took four (4) males into custody without incident and seized a quantity of illicit drugs.

As a result, police have charged 19-year-old Nathaniel REID-DOYLE of Toronto, Ontario with the possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine, possession of Marihuana and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 is 22-year-old Willis ZHOU of Toronto, Ontario.

Charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 is 23-year-old Nahshon JAMES of Toronto, Ontario.

Charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 is 24-year-old Benjamin DUAH of Toronto, Ontario.

All are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe at a later date.

Add Your Voice