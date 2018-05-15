Non Indigenous professor gets go ahead to teach residential schools course

HALIFAX _ A Halifax university says a white history professor will go ahead with a course on residential schools, with the support of the school’s administration and its Aboriginal faculty members.

Mount Saint Vincent University says faculty, history department leaders, school administration and the senior adviser to the president on Aboriginal affairs met Tuesday at the request of Martha Walls, who developed the course and will teach it.

The university says they had a thoughtful discussion over concerns raised by critics who say only Indigenous Peoples have the lived experience to understand the complex and cumulative ways they’ve been discriminated against, and should teach their own history.

The school’s administration says Walls has its support, along with the support of Indigenous and non-Indigenous faculty, to teach the course.

A Mount statement calls truth and reconciliation “a partnership,” and says “true allies” like Walls need to be involved.

Officials say the meeting and decision are in keeping with the university’s commitment to academic freedom and its responsibility as an academic institution to take up difficult questions.

The university says it recognizes the consequences of colonization and is committed to continued work with partners inside and outside the school and will continue to “strongly support”

Indigenous students and communities, including increasing the number of Indigenous faculty in the university.

