Tractor Damaged By Gun Fire

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a mischief after a John Deere tractor was damaged by a firearm at a Hines Road, Dunnville, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Monday May 14, 2018 at 7:58 a.m., OPP responded to Hines Road for a report of a mischief where it was reported an unoccupied farm tractor was allegedly shot at while parked in a farm field.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that sometime between Sunday May 13, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. and Monday May 14, 2018 at 6:45 a.m., unknown(s) attended the property located on Hines Road between McLaughlin Road and Comfort Road and fired shot gun rounds at a John Deere tractor that was unoccupied and parked in the field.

The windows were damaged as well as the steering column.

OPP continue to investigate and is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1– 888 – 310 – 1122.

OPP reminds the public to report any suspicious persons or vehicles in their communities.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

