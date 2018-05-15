UPDATE: TWO VEHICLE COLLISION SENDS ONE DRIVER TO HOSPITAL

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a two vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer and injured one of the drivers at a Highway 6, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Monday May 14, 2018 at 11:32 a.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to the intersection of Highway 6 and Haldimand Road 66 for a two vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer where is was reported the occupants were trapped in their vehicles.

Haldimand County Fire Services were able to remove the driver from a pickup truck and also the driver from the tractor trailer from the vehicles involved.

Haldimand County paramedics transported the male driver of the pickup truck to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

There were no other occupants in the vehicles.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined a tractor trailer was travelling east bound on the Highway 6 by-pass thorough the intersection to Haldimand Road 66 when it struck a white pickup truck that was travelling north bound on Highway 6.

The collision sent both vehicles into the ditch on the north east corner of the intersection.

Haldimand Road 66 between Highway 6 and McClung Road was closed for approximately four hours while emergency crews were on scene.

OPP continue to investigate and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

