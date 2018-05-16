Charges pending

One male passenger was taken to hospital after a single vehicle car accident took place on Monday on First Line road. At 9:20 P.M. Six Nations Police discovered that a red Dodge Caravan had lost control and entered the ditch coming to rest facing eastbound. The car was towed from the scene. Two males and one female were involved in the collision, and received minor injuries. One of the male passengers was taken to hospital for medical treatment. Charges are pending against the female driver and Six Nations Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to report any information to the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca….



