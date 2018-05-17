Daily
Groups recommend area along Manitoba Ontario boundary as World Heritage site 

May 17, 2018 44 views

Pimachiowin Aki

WINNIPEG- Manitoba has taken another step toward getting international recognition for a large section of boreal forest along the Manitoba-Ontario boundary.

The province has worked for 13 years with Ontario in the hope of getting the area known as Pimachiowin Aki named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

The remote 29,000 square kilometre area is touted as a pristine section of boreal forest where Indigenous people have maintained strong ties to the land.

Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires says two international advisory groups have now recommended the area be added to the UNESCO World Heritage list.

A final decision is to be made at a World Heritage Committee meeting in Bahrain that runs from June 24 to July 4.

Four First Nations Bloodvein, Little Grand Rapids, Pauingassi and Poplar River, have been working with the provinces on the designation for Pimachiowin Aki, which means “the land that gives life” in Ojibwa.

“This unique and environmentally important part of the province is worthy of our protection and we are pleased to see support for our efforts continue to grow,” Squires said Wednesday in a release.

The groups that have made the recommendation include the International Council on Monuments and Sites and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

UNESCO already recognizes more than one-thousand spots around the globe as World Heritage Sites.

The designation can boost tourism and awareness. (The Canadian Press)

